Mizoram : IRBn Personnel Laldintluanga Ralte Held By Assam Police

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel, Laldintluanga Ralte stationed at Assam-Mizoram border town of Bairabi has reportedly been held by the Assam Police on Friday morning.

Barabi Police sources informed that the concerned IRBn personnel is currently held at Ramnatpur Police Station (PS) at Hailkandi district of Assam.

Mizoram Police personnel waited at the aforementioned Police Station round-the-clock, but failed to release him.

Besides, the Assam Police have demanded the handover of construction materials of the under-constructed Zophai bridge in Mizoram, informed sources.

The Bairabi police personnel attended a meeting today, for the resolution of this issue.

Accordingly, the Bairabi branch spokesperson Mizo Zirlai Pawl issued a notification, informing – if IRBn personnel, Laldintluanga is not released by 4 PM today, the Mizoram Government will ban the entry of all Assam vehicles to Zophai, Mizoram.

The notification further urged all non-locals to stay indoors.

It is pertinent to note that, earlier Mizoram Government had filed a ‘theft case’ against Assam officials, accusing them of stealing construction materials from the Zophai bridge construction site, which was later withdrawn, after these alleged equipment were handed over to the state police.