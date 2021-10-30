Mizoram Ranks Lowest In ‘Infant Mortality Rate’

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram has ranked the lowest in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in 2019.

Considered as the major indicator of poor health scenario of a country or region, IMR depicts the number of children dying at less than 1 year of age, divided by number of live births recorded in that specific year.

According to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin published by the Government of India, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Mizoram has registered a significant decline during the recent times.

The landmark achievement could be attained through efforts, such as – good co-ordination between Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, School Education, Rural Development, Public Health Engineering department etc.

According to the Sample registration system report issued by the Government of India, the Mizoram Infant Mortality Rate(IMR) during 2016 was 27, in 2017 it declined to 15.

Meanwhile, in 2018 & 2019, the rate stood at 5 & 3 respectively.