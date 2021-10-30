MSME minister of state Bhanu Pratap visits Tripura, assures support of expanding rural industries

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2021 : Union Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma arrived in Tripura on Friday morning.

On the first day of his visit, the MoS inspected a honey processing center in Tripura.

He also explored various aspects of expanding khadi and village industries in the state.

Verma also met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday.

The Chief Minister presented him an idol of Shiva made of tree roots.

Rajib Bhattacharya, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVI), asserted that MSME Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Verma had reviewed various activities of khadi and village industries.

In particular, he has explored the details of honey processing center in Agartala, said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharjee further added that, a center has been set up in Tripura to process honey collected from its producers.

The center also incorporates of several arrangements required for packaging and marketing after processing of honey.

KVI and Tripura Khadi and Village Industries (TKVI) Board collaboratively worked for the construction of these new buildings, informed Bhattacharjee.

He further stated that CM Biplab Kumar Deb laid the foundation stone of these newly-constructed building.

The MoS visited the building, and assured that the centre would extend all possible assistance in expanding the range of this handloom sector.