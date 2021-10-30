PM Modi Hails MSME’s Initiative To Create 1 Lakh Jobs In Manipur

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 30, Prime Minister Modi has lauded the initiative undertaken by the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to create 1 lakh jobs in Manipur.

According to the Government of India’s analysis of Udyam Registration Data, Manipur now joins the highest ranking North Eastern states in registration of MSMEs and employment generation.

“Well done Manipur! Keep up the good work of leveraging the strength of the MSME sector in order to further the state’s progress.” – tweeted by PM Modi.

The Manipur Chief Minister Singh asserted that a total of 11172 MSMEs were registered from Manipur as of July 30, 2021.

This has helped MSME’s to generate a massive employment of 99568 jobs.

The news has been confirmed by the Manipur CM through his official Twitter handle.

Responding to PM Modi’s remark, Biren thanked him, further adding that prime minister’s guidance and support led to the growth of the state.

“Thank you Hon’ble PM for your continuous guidance and support to catapult the growth trajectory of Manipur. With your visionary leadership and policies, youths from the remotest corners of Manipur are living their dreams and serving the society today.” – tweeted by N. Biren Singh.