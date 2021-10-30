Sikkim-Based NGO Serenity Homes To Organize ‘Mountain Biking Competition’ On November 20

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim-based Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Serenity Homes along with Hilly Bike and Paddle Chain is all set to organize a mountain biking competition on November 20 at Gangtok.

Committed to combat mental illness health throughout the state, Serenity Homes have undertaken this initiative to generate awareness on mental illness, which was basically overlooked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While addressing a press conference, the Serenity Homes founder Uday Rai asserted that main objective of this event is to impart the message of self-sustainability.

Aiming to make it an international event, this biking contest will address the issue of drug addiction, and its impact on mental health.

The competition will be organized from Gangtok to Tsomgo lake – a route referred by the founder as equally challenging & interesting.

Besides, recce rides have already been conducted to finalize the route.

Rai further added that medical team, ambulance and all other required facilities will be provided to ensure convenience of the participants.

The competition will also have a prize money of upto Rs. 1 lakh, while, the entry fee would be Rs. 1,200 per biker, informed Rai.

Rai further added that addiction is a multi-layered problem, and Serenity Homes is tirelessly working to address the issue through approaches, such as – prevention, intervention and aftercare.