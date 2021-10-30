Sikkim Sports Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha Flags-Off Events To Celebrate ‘National Unity Day’

NET Web Desk

The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Kunga Nima Lepcha today flagged-off the State Level Cyclathon (40 km) and Half-Marathon (21 km) at Bhaichung Stadium, Namchi as part of an initiative undertaken to mark the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

The 40 km cyclathon will cover Damthang, Cherry Resort and Temi. While the half-marathon will cover Bhanjyang and will culminate at the Central Park.

It is pertinent to note that a total of 426 participants hailing from – Haryana, Punjab, Goa, Assam, Uttarakhand, neighboring state West Bengal (Darjeeling) and Nepal had enrolled in the said event.

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on 31st October every year since 2014 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first deputy Prime Minister – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’, Patel played a major role in integrating all princely states with the newly independent India.