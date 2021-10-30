“Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” Marking India’s Victory In 1971 War, Reaches Mizoram

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ – the flame that symbolizes India’s victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, arrived at Mizoram with military honors on October 30, 2021.

The cavalcade escorting the “victory flame” entered Mizoram through Vairengte.

Guarded by a bike rally, a contingent of Assam Rifles, and pipe band, the Mashaal then reached the ground of 2 Assam Rifles, situated in the state capital Aizawl.

Received by Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, DIG HQ 23 Sector, the ceremony was also graced by Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga – the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, Zoramthanga asserted that there has never been a greater victory achieved by the Indian Army than the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which eventually led to the creation of Bangladesh.

“Incidentally on the 16th of December, 1971, I was a witness of the war while I was at Chittagong. I believe that it was one of the greatest victories achieved for me to have witnessed when the army of Gen. Niazi surrendered to the army of Gen Aurora. I believe that if ever such kind of wars happen again, the Indian army shall win again.” – added Mizoram CM.

The celebrations also witnessed performance by Pipe Band of 2 Assam Rifles, traditional dance performance by Local Troupe – Rimenhawi, and felicitation of souvenir to war veterans and Veer Naaris who laid down their lives for the nation.

It is pertinent to note that four Victory flames, which were first flagged off from New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the four cardinal directions of the nation.

The flame for Eastern India reached Aizawl from Silchar and is scheduled to move further to Agartala on November 4, 2021.

On December 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan that occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan from December 3, 1971 to the fall of Dhaka on 16 December 1971.

The war commenced when Pakistan launched air strikes on 11 Indian airbases, perhaps the first time in which India’s all three forces – Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force fought in unison.

India quickly responded to Pakistan Army’s movements in the west and captured around 15,010 kilometres of Pakistan territory.

The war ended after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army, and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini.