Tripura Opens For Visitors Producing Negative COVID-19 Reports

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2021 : Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tripura government on Friday issued an order, urging travelers to produce a mandatory COVID-19 negative report of 48 hours prior to entering the state through airport or railway stations.

The Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine have asked the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of 8 districts of Tripura to ensure that directions regarding the same are followed from Saturday, i.e. October 29.

“From October 30 onwards, negative test report for COVID-19 or by RTPCR, True NAT, CBNAAT of 48 hours prior to journey is required for entry into the state through Airport/Railway Station, Churaibari from those states of the country where more than one district having positivity rate of 5 percent or more as on October 26.” – informed a letter written by the Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine.

Hence, visitors from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland having the positivity rate above 5 percent should carry COVID-19 negative report, irrespective of COVID 19 vaccination certificate.

If not, the concerned passenger will have to undergo COVID-19 testing at the entry points, which will be followed as per the norms set-by the Government of Tripura.