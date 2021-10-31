Assam By-polls Conducted Peacefully, Counting on November 2

NET Web Desk

A significant amount of 74.04 percent was recorded in Assam as the state went for by-polls in five Assembly constituencies on Saturday

The Election Commission stated that the Bhabanipur assembly seat recorded an astounding 78 per cent voter turnout while Tamulpur witnessed 67.88 per cent turnout.

The Election Commission divulging further details on the election said that, Gossaigaon seat got voter turnout of 77.37 per cent while Thowra reported a 77.56 per cent turnout. Mariani seat reported 71.70 per cent turnout.

It may be mentioned that the Saffron Brigade fielded its candidates in three seats and the candidates of United People”s Party Liberal (UPPL) were in the fray in the other two seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress fielded candidates on all five seats. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People”s Front (BPF) contested on two and one seats respectively.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for BJP and UPPL candidates.

Altogether 31 candidates were in the fray for five seats, with nearly 7.96 lakh voters. The polling commenced from 7 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that, the sudden by-polls was to be held after MLAs in Gosaigaon and Tamulpur died due to post COVID-19 complications. Also, MLAs of Thowra, Mariani and Bhabanipur resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP further necessitated the elections.

The counting will be held on November 2.