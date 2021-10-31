Assam State Fencing Meet Begins, Fencers Ready For Tough Bout

NET Web Desk

Competition is in the air as the Assam State Fencing Championship has just begun at the RG Baruah Sports complex.

This year the number participants have also increased as Altogether 171 players from 11 districts are participating in the championship.

According to reports, the inaugural meet was presided over by the president of the Assam Fencing Association Durgadas Boro, Joint Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Nabajyoti Basumatary, Assistant Director of SAI S Thakre, joint secretary of the Assam Olympic Association Tapan Das.

Meanwhile, winners in various categories are Epee (cadet)-Amandeep Lama (boys, Tinsukia): Bhagyashree Gogoi (Jorhat, girls).Foil- Ritupan Dohatia (boys, Tinsukia), Debika Bora (girls, Tinsukia), Sabre: M Lamangnba (boys, Cachar), Disha Kashyap (girls, Guwahati).

The fencing organization further lauded the talent that has come out of rural areas and have assure to providing adequate facilities. The fencers had put up their best skill while countering their attacks.

It may also be noted that, girls have shown a sudden interest for the sport as many of the young fencers were girls in their teens.

Assam’s performance in the recently held Tokyo Olympics have really ignited the spark for sports as many are now come forward from the village areas in order to fing a career in the sports.