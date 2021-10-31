Centre Sounds High Alert on Covid-19, Assam Reports 283 New COVID Cases

NET Web Desk

As it was feared earlier, the ongoing festive season might be a major hindrance to counter covid-19 throughout the state.

As per recent reports, Assam witnessed 283 fresh COVID-19 cases along with 371 recoveries and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

Reportedly, the daily bulletin of the State health department published that the total cases have risen to 6,10,433. Of the total cases, 2,352 account for active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Also, the overall mortality toll has rocketed to 5,996 and the total recoveries from this virus is at 6,00,738.

Meanwhile, the health ministry report further read that “India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 106 crore landmark milestone (1,06,07,39,866) yesterday. More than 61 lakh (61,99,429) vaccine doses have been administered.”

The centre too has expressed concern regarding the covid-19 scenario and has alerted the state authorities to take adequate actions and precaution.