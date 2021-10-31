Haryana Government slams ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali

NET News Desk

Owing to extensive affects on climate and with the view of managing climate control, the Haryana government to stated that a complete ban will be levied on sale and use of firecrackers in 14 districts bordering New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes just days ahead of Diwali and people are not happy about it. Residents have even urged to revoke the ban as it closely associated with the festival.

Reportedly, the state government extended the ban on crackers to towns and cities where the air quality is poor In view of worsening air pollution.

It may be mentioned that, in the rest of the districts, only green crackers have been allowed to be sold and used. Last month, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had announced a “complete ban” on sale and bursting of all forms of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2022.

As per records, the development came amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Meanwhile, over 50 licensed traders approached the Delhi High Court on Saturday, seeking leave to sell green firecrackers ahead of Diwali after the Supreme Court said it has not imposed a blanket ban on the sale of fireworks.