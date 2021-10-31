Mizoram : Culture Department Organizes Virtual “Children’s Art Expo”, Platform Driven By Skills

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The ongoing virtual children’s art expo, organized by Art Novelty Gallery in association with IAA/AIAP – India, and Art & Culture department of Mizoram with Northeast Today as its media partner made its final selection, and is all set to release the catalogues through this magazine.

Director of Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department, H. Lianzela will release the catalogue on November 13, which will be published in Northeast Today.

The jury of the expo – Ranjan Shripad Fulari of Goa, Bazik Thlana of Mizoram, and Rakesh Chaudhary of New Delhi have selected 131 participants in its group A and Group B categories from over 249 entries from across the nation.

Selected participants will receive an e-certificate for Excellence, and seven participants will receive a Lucky 7 Young Talents memento through a lucky dip of their code number.

A platform to showcase the capabilities of young artists, all the participants will also attain an e-certificate as a mark to appreciate their skills.