National Unity Day : Remembering Great Revolutionary “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”

India is celebrating October 31 as the ‘National Unity Day’ or ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, with enthusiasm to mark the strength of unity and the impact of solidarity in building a great nation.

“Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.” – quoted by India’s first deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as ‘Iron Man of India’ indicates a future that talks about hope, secularism, humanity, thereby breaking all barriers to bring a tangible transformation.

A barrister from London and a fierce criminal lawyer with a booming practice in Ahmedabad, Vallabhbhai Patel was greatly inspired by the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi.

Patel’s crucial efforts leading to the country’s integration showcased his extraordinary leadership skills throughout the struggle for independence and beyond, and most notably during the integration of the princely states and the India-Pakistan War of 1947.

He achieved the incredible feat of integrating over 500 princely states with the newly independent India.

On the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’, celebrations were organized at Statue of Unity, Gujarat. An “Ekta Parade” was also arranged, which included police jawans and personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from across the country.

Besides, political stalwarts have also paid their tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’.

लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने पटेल चौक, नई दिल्ली स्थित सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा पर उन्हें श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/VuOOnVxsXk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2021