NDRI & BAPCL Committed To Boost Rural Economy In Tripura; Says Veterinary Surgeon Dr Paul

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2021 : The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in association with Bagma Agri Producer Company Limited (BAPCL) have undertaken some remarkable rural-based activities for the expansion of livestock sector across Tripura.

According to a Veterinary Surgeon appointed at Bagma area of Udaipur under Gomati District, Dr Tapash Kanti Paul, both the organizations are tirelessly working to ensure the development of farmers across the region, thereby enhancing their income.

In an attempt to address farmer issues, especially the ones associated with livestock activities, Dr Paul added that, large number of farmers across the state are referred as ‘marginal’ because of the small hectares of land they own.

He said, “The activities like dairy, poultry, piggery, goat farming, duckery and fishery are very important to increase farmers income because the production from agricultural land is very less due to small land size. Tripura farmers may rise their income with the help of their agri-allied activities”.

Sudip Majumder, Chairman of BAPCL asserted, Dr. Tapash Kanti Paul is doing in favour of farmers and he is responsible in case of animal vaccination. The vaccination is very important in the era of modern livestock farming system.

It is pertinent to note that on October 8 this year, with financial support from NDRI, the Bagma Agri Producer Company Limited distributed a total of 1200 chicks were among 120 farmers in different areas of Gomati District.

Dr. Tapash Kanti Paul has taken an initiative to inoculate these chicks.

The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), one of the premier Institutes in dairy sector have played a crucial role to ensure India’s development into the field through its continuous research.

Accorded with the status of deemed university in 1989, NDRI provides high quality education in the field of dairying.