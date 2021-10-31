Prime Minister Modi To Join Second Session of G20 Summit, Climate Change on Major Agenda

NET News Desk

Talking another leap towards development and growth for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is up-the-heels to attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit that will specifically concentrate on climate change and environment on Sunday.

The Indian prime minister is also set to hold bilateral talks with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

It may be noted that, the first session of the G20 Rome Summit started on Saturday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health and above all, climate.

PM Modi taking to Twitter commented that the proceedings were “extensive and productive”.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will began a three-day visit to Italy where he would visit the famed Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Talking to the media, the Indian Foreign Secretary said on Saturday that the prime minister is also set to attend an exclusive event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome.

It may be mentioned that, on Saturday, PM Modi met Pope Francis. The PM was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

G20 summit during this year is centered around ‘People, Planet and Prosperity.’