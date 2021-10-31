Shopkeeper allegedly ‘Throws Out’ Muslim Woman From Shop For Wearing Jeans in Guwahati

NET Web Desk

While efforts are being made from all fronts to adhere liberal thinking, in a shocking incident a 22-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly thrown out and misbehaved at an electronic store by the proprietor of the shop.

What’s more shocking is the fact that the centre of this entire fiasco is because the woman was ‘wearing jeans pant instead of burqa’.

Following the incident, the father of the woman reached the spot where allegedly he was manhandled the proprietor’s son.

Reportedly, the person has been identified as one Nurul Amin, the proprietor of the retail electronic store at Biswanath Chariali in Assam.

As per the report, the woman also claimed that she was asked to leave the shop for wearing jeans pants and was threatened to wear burqa.

“I stepped into the store to buy an earphone but Amin, the owner refused to sell the item and misbehaved with me for wearing jean pants. He also allegedly advised me to wear a burqa,” the complaint by the victim read.

Notably, following the incident, the girl’s father went for protesting against such indecent behavior towards his daughter. The police further informed that, the family of Nurul Islam hailed from Nagaon and stay at a rented house at Biswanath Chariali.

Police reports further inform that they have nabbed Nurul Amin and his son Rafikul based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father at Biswanath police station.