SSB Lauded By Arunachal CM For Promoting Unity in Border Areas

NET Web Desk

In yet another laurel for the Sashastra Seem Bal (SSB), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its undaunting efforts in bringing peace and unity amongst borders.

SSB, which is also one of the border guarding forces, were congratulated for their heroic deeds in promoting the spirit of nationalism among the people residing along the international border.

CM Khandu further said, “apart from ably discharging their duty of securing the country’s frontiers, the jawans have done a great work.”

Khandu further tweeted lauding the Jawans, “Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is doing commendable work in promoting the spirit of nationalism among the border populace. A pleasure meeting Shri Pradeep Kumar Gupta, IG, Frontier Hq, SSB, Tezpur and other top officials of the border guarding force today at Tawang during his call on.”

— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 30, 2021

It may be noted that, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has recently recently paid a three-day visit to the Indo-Tibet border areas and interacted with the Armed Forces personnel posted there overseeing the country’s borders (LAC) in the Himalayan state.

Reportedly, during the visit CM Khandu also met the people residing in the border villages while assuring them of basic services of road, water, electricity and mobile connectivity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the young chief minister saying that the people living in border areas are strategic assets for the country.