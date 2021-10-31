Tripura BJP Announces Candidates For Urban Local Body Polls On November 25

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2021 : Tripura Pradesh BJP unit has announced the list of candidates for the 20 civic bodies elections, which is scheduled to be held on November 25 next.

The ruling party has declared candidates in 333 seats except one in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

At a press conference on Saturday, Tripura BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha claimed that candidates in the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat elections have been selected on the basis of recommendations from the grassroots level.

He further stated about multiple surprises, that residents can witness during the selection process.

According to official statement, BJP has announced the list of candidates for 6 Nagar Panchayats and 13 Municipal Council, including Agartala Municipal Corporation.

The State Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the civic bodies elections, scheduled to be held on November 25, and the results of which will be announced on November 28.

On Saturday, Tripura BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha said a list of eligible people from all wards were sought. Educated, politically skilled statesman, maintaining a cordial relation with people have been selected for the elections.

He further added that pradesh committee had sealed the list of 99 percent candidates from the grassroots level. The top leadership of the remaining 1 percent will be decided after considering various aspects.

He claimed that all candidate lists have been finalized in the last two days.

Sarkar further added that BJP considers the Left as the opposition in the civic bodies elections.

On this day, he also announced the list of candidates for all seats in 6 Nagar Panchayats and 13 Municipal Corporation and Agartala Municipal Corporation.

“The list of candidates in Ward No. 5 will be announced later,” – he asserted.