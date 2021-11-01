Arunachal Pradesh : COVID-19 Recovery Rate Exceeds Daily Cases

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh through its enhanced healthcare services have successfully exceeded the number of COVID-19 recoveries, in comparison to the daily cases.

Recovery rate, considered as a major indicator to control the impact of COVID-19, helps in determining a country’s development.

In a major development, the state have registered just one fresh case during the past 24 hours, thereby taking its tally of confirmed cases to 55,155.

However, 19 persons recovered from the disease, informed by a senior official.

If the mass vaccination drive is taken into context, the hilly state have inoculated 329 COVID-19 jabs to its 18+ population during the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department record, 32 people have received the first dose, while 297 individuals have been administered with the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the launch of nation-wide mass vaccination drive, Arunachal Pradesh have administered almost 13,12,758 jabs to its populations.

Accordingly, 7,76,014 people have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 536, 744 individuals have received the second dose.