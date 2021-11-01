Arunachal Pradesh : Governor Urges Proper Supervision & Timely Implementation Of Developmental Projects

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday called on the Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan to discuss about various developmental initiatives of the state government.

The meeting specifically focused on initiatives undertaken as part of “Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”, marking the 75 years of progressive India.

During the meeting, Mishra emphasized on quality of work and timely implementation of developmental projects and schemes, informed by a communique from the governor’s secretariat.

He urged to assess the progress of some important projects, such as – Hollongi Airport, Miao-Vijoynagar Road, Trans-Arunachal Highway, thereby conducting immediate supervision, and accountability of government officials to ensure not a single penny is misused.

Meanwhile, the Governor emphasized on portraying the valour of the freedom fighters of Arunachal Pradesh in the freedom struggle of India.

Furthermore, the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has given an opportunity for recognizing and showcasing the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh in the national scenario.