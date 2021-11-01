Assam : Baksa-Based NGO Contribute Household Relief To Construction Workers

Bikash Rabha

Udalguri, November 1 : Longing for a wave of transformation across rural areas of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) have led people witness countless social issues, many of them left unattended by any government scheme.

In an attempt to combat such obstacles, a Baksa-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) named Uttar Betna Samaj Sanskarak Bahini (UBSSB) have been tirelessly working to address such issues.

Accordingly, in Jhargaon of Khoirabari under Udalguri district, almost 104 local citizens are actively working for the last two days, to construct an important stretch of 220 feet long and 8 feet wide, with an height of 2 feet. The unfortunate part lies with their hard work, which is been executed free-of-cost.

Its worth mentioning that today, the concerned NGO contributed around 10 kg of rice, 1 liter of oil, 1 kg of Chatu Guri, 1 kg of bengal gram, 1 kg of Soyabean, 3 kg of dal, clothes, pads etc. to these construction workers during an event.

During the event, Project Officer, Munindra Baruah; General Secretary of Uttar Betna Samaj Sanskarak Bahini Golap, Chandra Kalita; Secretary of Jhargaon ASTHA, Jogen Sarania; Senior Journalist, Dipen Deka; and distinguished social worker Surendra Mohan Rabha, distinguished social worker delivered lectures.