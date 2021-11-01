Danny Denzongpa’s Son Rinzing Portrays Action-Packed Performance In Debut Film ‘Squad’, Trailer Out

NET Web Desk

The first trailer of upcoming Bollywood action-packed film ‘Squad’, which marks the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa, son of the veteran actor Danny Denzongpa has been released on Monday by the OTT platform Zee5.

Produced by Zee Studios & Indian Media Entertainment, this film also marks the debut film for Malvika Raaj, who had earlier played the role of young Kareena Kapoor in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Directed by Nilesh Sahay, almost 70 per cent of the film has been shot in Belarus.

The 3-minute long trailer showcases an intense battle between Special Forces of different nations.

Squad is basically encircled with the life of a little girl Dishita Jain, who unfortunately had lost each of her family members.

Meanwhile, Rinzing – part of the Indian Special Force is tasked to rescue this little girl, before other nations find her.

The film also star Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, and Tanisha Dhillon.

According to ANI report, the film will exclusively stream on Zee5 from November 12, 2021.

Check the trailer on Zee5 now : https://www.zee5.com/videos/details/squad-trailer/0-0-1z535722