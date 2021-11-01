First Made-In-India Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant Reviewed By Union Minister Sonowal

NET Web Desk

In a bid to review the progress and the functioning of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal boarding a helicopter landed in Air Craft Carrier Naval Ship INS Vikrant (IAC 1) along with India Navy Chief Admiral Karamveer Singh today.

Minister Sonowal along with other senior officers minutely reviewed the progress of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC). This is the cutting-edge technology that has been completely built by Cochin Shipyard, during the second sea trials of IAC.

It may be mentioned that the home-built of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’ designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND), is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking to the media said, “The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd with more than 76 per cent indigenous content is a shining example in the Nation’s quest for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India Initiative.”

He further added, “This project has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries,”.

Reportedly, the minister will launch five vessels that includes two fully electric autonomous Vessels for ASKO Maritime AS Norway and three floating border outposts for BSF.