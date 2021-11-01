High Crime Rates Against Women in Cachar Reported : NCRB

NET Web Desk

With 1166 cases of crime against women registered in 2019, 664 cases are cruelty by husband, a woman’s world is shrinking down.

At a time when the world is fighting against the deadly pandemic of covid-19, some disturbing facts on crime against women have surfaced and the situation seems gloom for Cachar.

As per the reports of National Crime Records Bureau of India (NCRB), Cachar has registered one of the highest numbers of crime against women in Assam, taking the count to 1166 cases being registered in the year 2019 itself.

Interestingly, a whooping 664 cases alone have been recorded of cruelty by husband or husband’s relatives. The detailed survey further adds that, this number is followed by 317 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women during the year.

What’s worst and disturbing is that 295 cases of crimes (sexual and non-sexual) have been registered against minor girls.

A disturbing image of the district has been revealed as per the survey and tally of crimes district wise report of the NCRB of the year 2019. According to top brass of the law and order, the situation is grim and is escalating day by day.

The department further insisted on more stricted punishments and a vigilant monitoring system. Bandita Bora, a female activist who fights for the rights of women and girl child said, “the women and girl child in Assam and particularly Cachar are finding themselves running amid troubled waters as there is a rampant increase in crimes against women and children.”

“The society is turning towards violent crimes day by day and it requires urgent psychological sensitization in order to build a positive moral code.”

Furthermore, it may be mentioned that as per reports submitted by independent bodies like NGOs and social organizations fighting for women safety and integrity are of the view that these figures are just a tip of the iceberg as there are hundreds of cases that go unregistered due to social dilemmas and isuues of family honour.

Meanwhile, Assam has topped the chart for rate of crime against women in the country for the third consecutive year, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures.

Rate of crime against women in India has risen by 7.3%, with the country recording an average of 87 rape cases every day.