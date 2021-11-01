Lockdown side affect: 3243 committed suicide during 2020 in Assam, 36 percent Rise

NET News Desk

The year 2020 had witnessed unprecedented social and economic crisis emanating from nation wide lockdown to curb Covid-19 pandemic. The same year will remain testimony to highest number of suicide death in 55years. While in the entire country there was 1,53,052 deaths, in Assam 3242 persons had killed self. Among them 2337 are male are 906 are female.

In the entire country, this is highest number since 1967, the earliest for which data is available. Also there is increase of 10percent from the number of suicides that took place during 2019. The Annual Accidental Deaths and Suicides report released by National Crime Record Bureau has recently revealed such alarming figures.

In Assam, most of the people who had chosen to take own life preferred hanging. According to the said report, there were 2303 deaths by hanging.

In the entire country most of the Victims who killed self are students and small entrepreneurs.