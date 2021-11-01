Mary Kom’s Husband, K Onkholer To Contest Into 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections

NET Web Desk

K Onkholer, the spouse of ace pugilist and six-times world champion MC Mary recently announced of gearing-up to contest into the 2022 assembly elections from the Saikot Assembly Constituency in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Officially announced during a public meeting held at Samulamlan village, the event witnessed the presence of various church leaders, village chiefs, social workers, and youth leaders of the concerned constituency.

According to Onkholer, the decision has been undertaken after witnessing the backwardness of Saikot constituency.

Although Onkholer have not yet ascertained on the party he is joining, but sources informed he aims to contest into the polls through a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that he might also contest as an Independent candidate.

Currently, Saikot is represented by TN Haokip of the Congress. It’s worth mentioning that during the assembly elections in 2017, TN Haokip won the assembly polls, by beating BJP’s Paokholal Haokip attaining over 5000 votes.