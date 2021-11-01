Meghalaya-Based Social Enterprise Bags Asian Youth Empowerment Leader Award

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya-based pioneering life coaching and personal excellence training social enterprise, AVENUES Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Laitflang Stone, have been conferred with AsiaOne’s Asian Youth Empowerment Leader Award 2020-21.

Felicitated during the 15th Edition of Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum : Awards & Business Summit, the event was held on October 26, 2021 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai.

The event is basically an initiative to portray mutual welfare and facilitate fresher enterprises, thereby promoting economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities in Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform.

A one-day mega summit, the forum was joined by esteemed dignitaries, including ambassadors from 8 countries, international business and social leaders, such as – Consul General of the Republic of India in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri; Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, Malraj de Silva; Amal Alblooshi – Director, National Program for Wellbeing, Ministry of Community Development, Government of UAE; and Victor Haruta, Ambassador of The Republic of Moldova to the UAE.

Prominent personalities from The Indian Film Industry of Bollywood, including Urvashi Rautela – Philanthropist & Actress; Daisy Shah – Actress; Vivek Oberoi – Actor, S. Sreesanth – Cricketer and Actor; and Gulshan Grover – Philanthropist; Producer & Actor were also present.

More than 200 Brand and Leader Award winners from diverse fields such as Diplomacy, Women Empowerment, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship were felicitated on occasion.

AsiaOne Magazine recognized the efforts of Mark Laitflang Stone-led Avenues for its role in pioneering Life Coaching and Personal Development interventions, thereby stressing on Communication, Clarity and Confidence among youth across Northeast India.

It is also the first time that a homegrown initiative from Northeast India is being recognized in this context on an international stage.

Speaking at the Summit, Mark Laitflang Stone said, “There are a number of youth communities around the world, especially in emerging economies, who do not have equal access to equal opportunities. Our interventions in Life Coaching and Soft Skills are driving the region towards economic prosperity simply because we know that if our young people don’t have the ability to celebrate the effort without being criticized for failure, there really will be no progress.”

He further thanked the Government of Meghalaya, the Government of India, Team Avenues, the Shillong community and his family for their support over the years.

From dropping out of high school and selling flowers at 16 to coaching audiences in India, Europe and South East Asia through human experiences that he calls “Pockets of Happiness”, Mark’s own story of courage and resilience is deeply moving.

From the age of 17, Mark has led high-impact, benchmarking businesses and teams in Hospitality Services, Skills Development, Events, IT, Telecom and Consulting.

At the age of 20, he founded AVENUES which leads a committed team of young life coaches, deliberating meaningful interventions in soft skills, leadership, capacity building, life coaching and personal development have touched the lives of over 1,00,000 young people across Northeast India.

AVENUES’ flagship programmes are working towards augmenting formal education structures with life coaching efforts, significantly improving the quality of life and careers for tribal youth.

An internationally sought-after Keynote and Impact Speaker, Mark’s coaching initiatives have led him to address audiences throughout India, Switzerland, Thailand and Brunei.

It may be mentioned that AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Pan-Asia Business & News magazine whose pioneering Platform of Excellence recognizes and felicitates brand leaders across Asia, Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes 7 Gulf countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).