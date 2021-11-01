Mizoram : Assam Rifles Pay Homage To “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” Marking India’s Victory In 1971 War

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A solemn wreath laying ceremony was organized today morning at 2 Assam Rifles War Memorial to pay homage to the “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” – the flame that symbolizes India’s victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

DIG of Assam Rifles, Brig. Digvijay Singh and a few war heroes laid wreath under the victory flame as a mark of respect towards the war veterans who laid down their lives for the nation.

It is pertinent to note that on Saturday, a cavalcade escorting the ‘victory flame‘ reached Mizoram through the route of Vairengte.

The celebrations also witnessed performance by Pipe Band of 2 Assam Rifles, traditional dance performance by Local Troupe – Rimenhawi, and felicitation of souvenir to war veterans and Veer Naaris who laid down their lives for the nation.

On December 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan that occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan from December 3, 1971 to the fall of Dhaka on 16 December 1971.

The war commenced when Pakistan launched air strikes on 11 Indian airbases, perhaps the first time in which India’s all three forces – Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force fought in unison.

India quickly responded to Pakistan Army’s movements in the west and captured around 15,010 kilometres of Pakistan territory.

The war ended after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army, and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini.