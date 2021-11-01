National Musuem To Celebrate NE’s Rich Culture Through “Destination Northeast India”

NET Web Desk

As part of the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” marking the 75 years of Indian Independence, the National Museum, New Delhi under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) & North Eastern Council (NEC)’s initiative titled #DestinationNorthEastIndia is all set to commemorate the rich heritage of North East India.

Commencing from 11 AM today, the event will continue till November 7, 2021.

The Museum incorporates of some outstanding artefacts collection, representing the cultural diasporas of Northeast India, and contributing to the celebration ‘Destination North East India’.

This week-long series of events will include performances from various artists, online lectures, and tours of the Northeast Lifestyle Gallery to highlight the diverse artistic traditions and communities of the North-eastern states.

The musical troupes will represent around eighty performers from the North-east region of the Nation which includes Agragami dance and cine art team, Panthoibi Jagoi Marup, Mizoram Cultural Troupe, and Naga-Tangkhul Group.

Cultural performances present glimpses of indigenous lifestyle and the very ecology of the region pivotal in shaping the tangible and intangible culture and socioeconomic pursuits.

The celebration will be inaugurated on Nov, 2021 at 11 AM, followed by Cultural performances (Satriya Dance, Manipur Kamba Thoibi and Lion Dance).

The event will be live streamed through Social Media handles of the National Museum (https://twitter.com/NMnewdelhi; https://www.facebook.com/Nationalmuseumnewdelhi; https://www.instagram.com/nmnewdelhi/;https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNkKt0hp9OL1G0o1XMX1ncw)

A series of online learning sessions discussing various themes, depicting the art and culture of Northeast India will also be part of the event.

These events will incorporate of performances from all the eight Northeastern regions. Some include – Satriya dance, Manipur Kamba Thoibi, Lion Dance, Nagaland Folk Performance, Bihu Live, Basanta Raasa, Bamboo Dance, Nepali Dance Sikkim, Goalparia Folk Song, Folk Fusion song, Kabui Naga Dance, Blind fold act, Online activities, Stick Dance, and Folk fusion dance of different communities of Assam.

The gallery dedicated to Northeastern Lifestyle is rooted through a plethora of exhibitions commencing from textiles, jewellery, utility tools and personal adornments, etc. – an inclusive symbol of indigenous identity, thereby showcasing the voice of the diverse communities from North-East India.

The textiles and costumes from various communities such as the Naga, Mizo, Khasi, Adi, Mishmi, Rabha, and Karbi celebrate the color of unity.

Textile weaving, considered as one of the most important craft practices by the womenfolk is an identity of North Eastern Regions.

Besides, this gallery also portrays the essence of tribal lifestyle, which is celebrated through the vigorous dance of life and death with symbolic masks found among the Buddhist tribes such as Monpa, Memba, Khamba, Khamti and Singpho from Arunachal Pradesh.