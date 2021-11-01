Northeast Political Stalwarts Greet Kuki-Chin-Mizo Communities On ‘Chavang Kut’

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh, along with other political statesman extended their best wishes to the Kuki, Chin & Mizo communities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chavang Kut’.

‘Chavang-Kut’, the autumn harvest festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm among the Kuki, Chin and Mizo communities. The festival serves as a significant tool to pass-on the message of love, peace, humanity and the splendid beauty of unity.

Celebrated on the month of November 1 every year, the festival incorporates of cultural dances, thereby displaying the beautiful traditional dresses – an identity of North Eastern regions.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings for the communities hoping for blessings of peace, and happiness.

Happy Chavang Kut to the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities. Wishing you a prosperous harvest. May peace and happiness fill your lives and homes. pic.twitter.com/c1O9QE5I0f — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 31, 2021

Similarly, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to the communities, thereby mentioning the significance of ‘Chavang Kut’ in crossing all boundaries, uniting people, and fostering friendship among diverse communities.

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also extended his best wishes to these communities.