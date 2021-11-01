Sikkim Electoral Office Organizes Marathon Event, Raises Awareness On “Voter Rights”

NET Web Desk

The 6th edition of Sikkim Run Marathon – Run for Better Tomorrow with the theme “No Voters To Be Left Behind” was held in Gangtok today.

Organized by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in association with a few social organizations, the initiative aims to generate awareness on voter rights, thereby promoting accessible elections.

Flagged off from M.G Marg, the event was graced by Chairperson Law Commission and Lokayukta Justice A.P. Subba as the Chief Guest; in presence of Joint Election Commissioner Pema Laden; retired Secretary Kiran Rasaily; and social worker Padmashree Draupada Ghimirey.

Officials from Chief Electoral Office, renowned athletes of Sikkim, members of Old Age Home, members of Sikkim Viklang Sahayata Samiti (SVSS) also attended the event.

Inaugurated by the Chief Guest, the marathon had four hundred participants, incorporating of runners from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Uttarkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Nepal.

However, the standard regular runners of 4th and 5th Sikkim Run also participated in the contest.

Members from 10 Electronic Literacy Club Schools also took part in the marathon drive.

Dream walk of 5 kms was also organized to promote the awareness of “No Voters To Be left Behind”, which was flagged off by Sangay Physically disabled Child from Sikkim Viklang Sahayata Samiti (SVSS).

Later, a Valedictory event was also organized, where all the winners, participants were felicitated with a Memento, Medal, Certificate and a cash prize by the Chief Guest, Justice A.P. Subba, Pema Laden along with Retired Secretary Kiran Rasaily.

In 21 kms Male Run:

Bikash Bhujel (Kalimpong) : Winner

Neeraj Kunar Maurya (Delhi, UP) : 2nd

Purna Rai (Kalimpong) : 3rd

In 21 kms Women :

Sabita Pal (Ranchi) : Winner

Samjana Subba (Darjeeling) : 2nd

Arpita Sani (Uttar Pradesh) : 3rd

Participants were also awarded with a consolation prize along with medals and certificate.

In Great Run 10 Kms 17 years and above (Men) :

Sachin (Haryana) : Winner

Sangam Rai (Kalimgpong) : 2nd

Mohammad Majarudin (Kalimpong) : 3rd

In Great Run 10 kms (Women) :

Binita Gujar (Uttar Pradesh) : Winner

Sanjana Rai Nischal (Baghdogra) : 2nd

Susmita Rai (Bermoik) : 3rd

In the Veterans Run 45 years and above (Men) :

Subarna Subba (West Bengal) : Winner

Sher Bdr. Chettri (Sikkim) : 2nd

Karma Tshering Bhutia (Darjeeling) : 3rd

Veterans Run Women :

Passang Doma Bhutia (Darjeeling) : Winner

Tashi Lhamu (Sikkim) : 2nd

Tshering Zangmu Rufus (Sikkim) : 3rd

Chief Guest asserted that the event stressed on social issues like – drugs, gender issues, thereby highlighting the Fundamental Duties along with Fundamental Rights.

He further mentioned that such events should be held in order to encourage fitness approaches in sports, emphasizing the significance of healthy lifestyle.

He urged all athletes to participate with enthusiasm in this type of marathon event.

Besides, the Joint Election Commissioner Pema Laden also congratulated all participants and thanked the athletes who had travelled so far despite the COVID situation to support the cause.

Laden informed that Chief Electoral Office had commenced the campaign called “Reaching the Unreached” last year, in an attempt to outreach all destitute homes, old age Homes, Rehabilitation Centers, Child Care Institution etc.

Furthermore, she urged all the eligible youth to enroll themselves as a voter, and highlighted that anyone, having any voter card issues can inform about the same via online or by physically visiting the Office.