Sikkim : Entrepreneurs Contribute Medical Aid To Combat COVID-19 Crisis

NET Web Desk

The COVID-19 outbreak causing a global health emergency and economic slowdown have also been a lesson to many, regarding the extension of support to enhance the health sector.

In an attempt to follow the same, Sikkim Entrepreneurs & Economic Development (SEED) cell today contributed 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to the Sikkim Government.

Delivered by Raj Lama and SEED team, the consignment was handed over to HCM Secretary Dr. S.D. Dhakal (IAS) and Secretary (Health) Dr. Pempa.T. Bhutia at Tashiling Secretariat, Gangtok.

It is pertinent to note that SEED cell has been extending its support during the time of pandemic by delivering medicines to Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and to the people under home quarantine throughout the state.

They also provided various other assistance to the hospitals, Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Primary Health Sub-Centres (PHSCs) in coordination with the health department.