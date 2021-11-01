Uttar Pradesh Police Issues High Alert Over Attack Threats To Blow Railway Stations

NET Web Desk

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday have issued high alert over possible attacks, after threat letters were received from the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, asserting to blow up 46 railway stations in the state.

The threatening letter, received by terrorist organization talks about attacks on 46 railway stations, including – Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shamli, Bijnore.

Based on specific inputs received from intelligence reports, security have been beefed up at all railway stations across Uttar Pradesh.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), along with their dog squads have started to inspect the security arrangements at all railway stations including Lucknow and Kanpur.

According to railway officials, this is not the first time, when the state have received such threats from terrorist banned outfits.

Senior officials of the Railway Protection Force and GRP said that the letter has been sent in the name of the area commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has threatened to blow up these railway stations.

“After receiving the threat, an intensive search operation has been started in the trains passing through the station as well as the trains leaving the stations,” – informed a senior official.