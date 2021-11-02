Assam’s Shiva Thapa Enters Boxing World Championship Quarterfinals

NET Web Desk

In a major achievement making Assam proud, the five-time Asian medal winning ace pugilist Shiva Thapa is just one win away from creating history by becoming the first Indian male boxer to claim two world championship medals.

The home-boy of Assam, Thapa is 27 and overpowered France’s Lounes Hamraoui 4-1 in a late night pre-quarterfinal bout on Monday to move ahead.

Notably, ace pugilist Shiva Thapa bagged bronze in the 2015 tournament that was held in Doha and was eventually the only Indian pugilist to register a win on Monday.

It may be mentioned that Thapa will fight against Turkey’s Kerem Oezmen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Monday night’s victory was also revenge for Thapa, who had lost to Hamraoui at the Alexis Vastine Memorial Tournament in Nantes, France last year.

The glory further rises for India as apart from Shiva Thapa, four others Indian will also be fighting their quarterfinal bouts this evening. The names and the fights are as follows: