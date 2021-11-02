COP26 Climate Summit : India Vows To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070

NET Web Desk

The United Nations COP26 summit, which was held in Glasgow deliberated on safeguarding the planet from the disastrous effects of climate change. Taking to the platform, Prime Minister of India, Hon’ble Narendra Modi have undertaken certain bold pledges to combat the global crisis.

While addressing the world leaders at the forum, PM Modi asserted that despite the developing country incorporates of 17% of the world population, but it is responsible for only 5 per cent of global emissions.

He further claimed India to be the only country that adhered to commitments of Paris Agreement – a legally binding international treaty focusing on actions to be taken by nations to combat climate change. It was adopted by 196 countries at COP 21 in Paris, held on December 2015.

Presenting the country’s national statement, PM Modi listed out five commitments, specifically termed as pledges undertaken to tackle climate change.

1st – India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

2nd – India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

3rd – India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030.

4th – India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 per cent by 2030.

5th – India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070.

Elaborating on India’s track record, the prime minister said that in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, India is ranked 4th in the world and in the last seven years, India has increased its non-fossil fuel energy by 25 per cent which now represents 40 per cent of its energy mix.

Its worth mentioning that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) titled ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis‘ claimed India might suffer more frequent and intense heat waves as well as increased precipitation in the remaining decades of the 21st century.

Considered as the most comprehensive report on human-induced climate change globally, the finding stood to be a major cause of concern among climate experts, and activists.

This global warming level would result in numerous hazards for mangroves, seagrasses, forest ecosystem, coral reefs, along with other marine ecosystems.

Furthermore, a number of commitments undertaken to combat the menaces of climate change, and its disastrous impact ensures about tranquility that humans can witness in the future.