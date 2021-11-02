Make In India : Defence Approves Rs 7,965 Cr To Procure Military Equipment

NET Web Desk

The Defence Acquisition Council on Tuesday approved proposals worth Rs 7,965 Crore for modernizing Armed Forces equipment under ‘Make in India’ scheme.

Headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the council through a press release issued today informed that all proposals will specifically stress on design, development, and manufacturing in the nation.

The press release further added of approving key procurements from domestic sources. These include – 12 Light Utility Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL); Lynx U2 Fire Control System from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Lynx U2 Fire Control System will enhance detection tracking and engagement capabilities of Naval Warships.

Besides, the Mid Life Upgradation of Dornier Aircraft from HAL to increase naval capacity of coastal surveillance, informed the press release.

“As a further impetus to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), a global procurement case of naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns’ quantity added to the upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL),” it noted.