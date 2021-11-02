Manipur CM Launches ‘Go To Village 2.0’ Campaign At Thoubal

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday launched ‘Go to Village 2.0’ at Thoubal district – a government scheme which stressed on extending the essential public service benefits, and deliver all aids to the doorsteps of residents.

Taking to Twitter, the CM informed about the same. “With service delivery at the doorsteps as key agenda, I’m glad to have launched the Go to Village 2.0 at Thoubal District today. Under Go to Village 2.0, public service delivery camps will be organized in all the 16 districts and 4.51 Lakh households will be touched in 50 days.”

In a series of tweets, the CM further asserted that the initiative focuses on setting-up vaccination camps, to inoculate all eligible citizens.