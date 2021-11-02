MHA Appoints IAS Renu Sharma As Chief Secretary Of Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed a 1988 batch IAS Renu Sharma as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram, who was about to resume charge from November 1, 2021.

But the appointment collided with the decision undertaken by the state government regarding the same.

The Mizoram Government on the same day appointed Addl CS JC Ramthanga as the new Chief Secretary to fill the vacant seat of concerned designation, after Lalnunmawia Chuaungo announced his retirement.

The newly-appointed Chief Secretary Renu Sharma has also reached Mizoram, and met with the state’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

She is a 1988 AGMUT cadre and had previously been posted to Mizoram’ government as Commissioner and Secretary in the Finance and GAD department between June 2011 and August 2012.

She was again transferred to Mizoram in 2016 as Principal Secretary in the State’s Home and Personnel and Administrative departments.

Its worth mentioning that the outgoing CS, Lalnunmawia Chuaungo is currently serving as the State Chief Information Commissioner after taking oath of office on November 1, 2021.