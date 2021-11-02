Mizoram : Assam Rifle Organizes Football Tournament To Encourage Physical Fitness

NET Web Desk

As part of the ongoing “Swarnim Vijay Celebrations”, the Aizawl Battalion today under the aegis of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles and Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) organized a football tournament.

Graced by the sports minister Pu Robert Romawia Royte as the Chief Guest, the final match was held at Aizawl.

The match aimed to promote ways to engage the Mizoram youth in physical activities.

Besides, the event stressed on generating awareness about significance of physical fitness among the local youths.

During the event, the sports minister lauded this initiative of Assam Rifles, thereby organizing various sport events and other civic activities to strengthen bonds with communities.

Final match of the championship was played between Mizoram Football Association (MFA)’s Yellow & Red Team.

MFA Yellow team won the contest against the Red team, with a score 5-3 goals.

Brig. Digvijay Singh, SM Commander 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant of Aizawl Battalion, troops of Assam Rifles also attended the event.