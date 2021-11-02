Northeast Assembly By-Polls, Check Out The Results

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 28, announced the dates to hold bye-elections in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of various states, including 4 Northeastern states. Results of which have been announced today.

Assam : Counting of votes for 5 Assembly seats in Assam – Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra commenced at around 8 AM on Tuesday, November 2.

From Bhabanipur constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Phanidhar Talukdar wins with 64200 votes. While, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Sailendra Nath Das attained a total of 38,559 votes.

From Gossaigaon constituency, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Jiron Basumatary wins with 58,769 votes. While, the INC candidate Jowel Tudu attained a total of 30,517 votes.

However, the BJP candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi won from Mariani Assembly constituency with 55,489 votes.

The UPPL candidate Jolen Daimary won from Tamulpur constituency with a total of 82,462 votes.

From Thowra Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain leads won the by-polls with a total of 54,956 votes.

Meghalaya : The northeastern state of Meghalaya underwent assembly by-polls for three assembly constituencies – Mawphlang, Mawryngkeng, Rajabala.

From the Assembly constituency of Mawphlang, the United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh won the by-polls with 13,285 candidates.

The National People’s Party candidate Pyniaid Sing Syiem won from Mawryngkeng Assembly constituency with 14,177 votes.

Besides, the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Md. Abdus Saleh wins from Rajabala constituency with 11,823 votes.

Mizoram : The Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate K. Laldawngliana wins the Tuirial Constituency Assembly by-polls in Mizoram by 5820 votes.

Out of these total votes of 5820, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes count 5811, while postal votes count 9.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate Laltlanmawia stands second with 4536 total votes.

While, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K. Laldinthara, attained only 1.69 % of votes, with only 246 votes.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Chalrosanga Ralte, achieved 26.92% votes, which indicates a total of 3927 votes (3919 – EVM; Postal – 8).

The counting of votes commenced at 8 AM at the Kolasib Government College, amid tight security.

Nagaland : The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate S. Keoshu Yimchunger wins the Shamator-Chessore Constituency Assembly by-polls in Nagaland.

The decision to hold bye-elections has been undertaken after reviewing the situations related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UTs, and taking into consideration of all facts and circumstances.