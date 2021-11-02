Now Fly Guwahati -Lakhimpur at Rs 999 As Regional Airline Takes off

NET Web Desk

In a major development in respect with connectivity, Flybig, a regional airline service announced that it will begin direct flight services between Guwahati and Lilabari in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam from 4 November.

Reportedly, the airlines company claimed that, the operation of the newly launched airline service will be followed four times in a week following the days of Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. It also ensures lowest airfare that comes to Rupees 999 inclusive of all services.

Sanjay Mandavia, the CEO of Flybig airline services stated, “We are hoping that a major connectivity issue would be solved as the newly provided airline service from Guwahati to North Lakhimpur would provide ease and comfort. The Flybig would also fly between Guwahati and Agartala two times a day on every Friday, Monday, and Wednesday.

Mandavia further added, ”The airline service is going to connect the entire Northeast soon at a price that can be much affordable for people with the purpose of boosting and improving the tourism sector in the region. We will soon connect the whole Northeast at super affordable prices and support to boost tourism in the region.”