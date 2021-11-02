Sikkim : Health Department Inaugurates State-Level Training For Healthcare Workers

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of 6th Ayurveda Day, the Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Department Dr. Pempa Tshering Bhutia today inaugurated a day-long State Level training for 147 sub-centres, each staff nurses from all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) at STNM auditorium, Sochakgang.

Organized by Sikkim State AYUSH Society, this event has been initiated under the theme “Ayurveda for Poshan”.

This workshop aims to train the MLHPs regarding the Home Remedies under Ayurveda.

It will help to guide the participants, thereby generating awareness to preserve the nutritional values of food and disseminating the message among communities.

Besides, the workshop also stressed on locally available food resources and importance of dietary diversity to improve nutrition among these children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

During the event, Dr. Bhutia deliberated on the role of Home Remedies and Nutritional values of food, briefing people about its benefits across remote villages if the same can be effectively integrated with allopathic practices.

Meanwhile, the State Program Officer, Dr. Karma Chaden Bhutia asserted about its holistic approach required for citizens to prevent and promote the health of individuals.

During the workshop, participants were also told about “Y Break” Yoga protocol mobile application.

“The Y Break” (or the Yoga Break), mobile application is a unique 5 minute yoga protocol app launched by Ministry of AYUSH in the month of September this year.

Designed especially for working professional, “Yoga Break” stresses to de-stress, refresh and refocus at their workplace for enhancing their productivity.