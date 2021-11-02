Sweeper Colony To Shift Residents In Phase-Wise Manner; Says Meghalaya CM

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday deliberated that residents of Sweeper Colony would be shifted to government-designated accommodations in a phase-wise manner.

According to official statement, the Sikh residents of this lane will be shifted in four phases. The first phase will deal with land ownership, which has already been done. In the second phase, municipal office will be shifted.

The third phase deals with shifting of the government employees whether municipal or others into the government-designated locations.

“Finally we will go into the phase where we will find an amicable manner in which we will be able to ask the others or relocate the other people but that is a process as I said we will see and move as it goes along,” – added the Chief Minister.

Recently, the Meghalaya Government has taken legal possession of Sweeper’s Lane, which was earlier occupied by Dalit Sikhs of the state.

According to the state government, a tripartite lease agreement was signed between Meghalaya Government (first party), Syiem of Mylliem (second party) and the Shillong Municipal Board (third party) on March 31, 2021.

On the basis of this agreement, the state measuring 12444.13 sqm situated at Shillong has been formally handed over to the first party, i.e., state government.

It is pertinent to note that several indigenous Khasi civil society groups for more than two decades, have been demanding for eviction of Sikh people from the lane, who have been residing there since British times.

The government of Meghalaya has always stated that the locality, also known as ‘Punjabi lane’ is actually the property of Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

Meanwhile, residents of Punjabi Lane claim that the local Syiem (head) of Mylliem (village) had given them the piece of land in 1863 to settle there permanently after an agreement between the Raja of Mylliem and the British administration was reached.