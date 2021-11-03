Arunachal Pradesh : Governor Emphasizes On ‘Early Start’ Of State University At Pasighat

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Retd) Dr. BD Mishra on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister Pema Khandu to put all efforts for early start of state university at Pasighat in the East Siang district.

During this meet, both the dignitaries also discussed about COVID-19 vaccination drive, major development projects including – construction of Itanagar Greenfield Airport at Hollongi and Miao-Vijoynagar Road, promotion of tourism in the state, law & order, security and other administrative issues of the state.

The Governor noted that Rajiv Gandhi University, being the lone central university of the state, is ‘overstressed’ for post-graduation courses, thereby depicting the need for another central university – informed a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

“With good infrastructure, competent faculty and quality academic management, the State University will be a boon for our students going for higher education,” – added the Governor.

Mishra further lauded the CM, and his team of health officials for covering 77% of the eligible population with 77% dose, while 54% of the population have been administered with the 2nd jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Strict monitoring of the developmental projects, especially those which will have a long-term impact on the socio-economic growth of the State was the focus of their (Governor-Chief Minister’s) discussion,” – the communique asserted.

He emphasized on quality of work and timely implementation of developmental projects and schemes, including – Hollongi Airport, Miao-Vijoynagar Road, Trans-Arunachal Highway.

Meanwhile, the CM who recently returned to Itanagar from the tour of Tawang border, also elaborated on developmental initiatives across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He also apprised about the cordial relations been shared by locals with the troops of Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).