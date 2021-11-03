Arunachal Pradesh : Welfare Association Alleges Fund Misappropriation Worth Over 40 Lakhs

NET Web Desk

The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyang Welfare Society (AAPDWS) on Tuesday alleged that the fund of Rs. 48.54 lakh sanctioned had been misused by its former president, and Public Works Department (PWD), Naharlagun division.

Sanctioned for the construction of CC pavement at Composite Regional Centre (CRC), the society claimed that the financial aid was illegally withdrawn by the aforementioned official.

Addressing media persons at the press club on Tuesday, AAPDWS president Jomo Sikki appealed to the department to construct the CC footpath at its designated location, Lekhi village under Doimukh Circle.

He claimed that state government has already sanctioned a financial amount worth Rs. 48.54 lakh in 2017-18 under SIDF for CC footpath construction, Composite Regional Centre of AAPDWS.

“The sanctioned amount has been misused by the department and former president of AAPDWS by constructing CC footpath at his private rental house at D-Sector, Nirjuli, instead of its actual location at Lekhi village under Doimukh Circle,” he further claimed, adding that the bill as withdrawn illegally.