Assam : Security Forces Bust Oil Theft Gang In Digboi

NET Web Desk

Security forces on Tuesday fired upon a group of individuals, while the miscreants were found stealing condensate oil inside the forest of Saraipung under Digboi forest division of Oil India Limited (OIL).

According to reports, the police have recovered around eighty litres of condensate oil along with four bikes in the spot of stealing oil.

These miscreants were on bikes inside the dense forest, and after noticing the guards they immediately fled away towards the forest.

Police reports claimed that security guards of Oil India Limited (OIL) might be illegally involved with these miscreants.

However, investigation on the same has been taken forward by the police officials.