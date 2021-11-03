Athletics Federation To Conduct ‘Capacity Building’ Programme For NE Technical Officials

NET Web Desk

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is gearing up to initiate a seminar cum examination for district technical officials of the Northeast regions at Kohima, Nagaland.

Scheduled to be held from November 16-18, the course aims to educate and generate awareness on the Competition and Technical Rules among all stakeholders, and the ones interested in Athletics officiating at the grassroots level.

Registration for the same had commenced from the midnight of November 1. While, the registration will culminate on the midnight of November 12.

Taking to Twitter, the Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Abu Metha confirmed the news.

“As committed by AthleticsFederationOfIndia to specially focus on NorthEast, we have begun the process of CapacityBuilding for TechnicalOfficials as the 1st phase of our developmental activities taking place in #Kohima, #Nagaland.” – tweeted Mr. Metha.