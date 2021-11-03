Indian Oil To Establish 10,000 EV Charging Stations In 3 Years; Says Chairman

NET Web Desk

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday asserted of setting-up 10,000 charging stations for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the next 3 years, an initiative to boost green mobility in India.

The decision has been undertaken as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold pledge of achieving net zero carbon goal by 2070.

“We will be setting up 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years,” – stated Vaidya.

“2000 EV charging stations will be established in the next 12 months and another 8000 in the next two years to achieve the target of 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years,” – informed by the IOCL chairman.

Its worth mentioning that on Tuesday, the company rolled out cleaner and greener diesel XtraGreen to 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country and also launched IndianOil’s fuel gift card, One4U.