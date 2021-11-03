Manipur Government Inaugurates 29 Museums, Initiative To Preserve Tribe Culture

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 29 museums, an initiative to preserve and promote art & culture of various tribes, prevailing in the state.

Constructed in 10 districts, the initiative aims to promote cultural traditions of 29 tribes.

These tribes include – Anal, Chothe, Lamkang, Monsang, Moyon, Tarao, Aimol, Maring, Mate, Chiru, Kharam, Koireng, Thadou, Purum, Gangte, Paite, Zou, Kom, Simte, Vaiphei, Thangal, Mao, Maram, Inpui, Zeme, Hmar, Tangkhul, Rongmei and Kabui tribes.

While inaugurating the museums, Singh added that the state government have decided to erect 31 such tribal museums in association with Manipur State Archaeology, Department of Art and Culture.

“The purpose of construction of the museums is to preserve and showcase the rich culture, tradition, art and crafts of various tribes of Manipur,” Singh said.

Among these museums, constructed at Chandel, three at Tengnoupal, five museums at Kangpokpi, six museums at Churachandpur, four museums at Senapati, three museums at Tamenglong, one museum each at Pherzawl, Ukhrul, Noney and Imphal East district.

However, work for the construction of two other museums is currently underway.